BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 116th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at approximately 12:15pm on Nov. 19, 2020. The patient was an 85-year-old female with underlying conditions and expired at home in hospice care. She was a known COVID-19 case and was previously admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient’s death certificate was recently amended resulting in late reporting.

Guam’s 117th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 2:15pm today. The patient was a 65-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18, 2020, and was a known positive case.

“Today, we mourn the loss of two more souls to this virus. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. [Josh] Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who loved them,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, we must remember that this pandemic is far from over. Our actions are just as important now as they were before. Let us not ring in the holiday season with anymore sadness. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 396 tests performed on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. To date, there have been a total of 7,090 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 117 deaths, 560 cases in active isolation and 6,413 not in active isolation.