BREAKING NEWS: 122nd COVID-19-related death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 122nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 2:37am last Jan. 1, 2021. The patient was a 52-year-old female with underlying conditions. She was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 13, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

“There is never a good time to grieve, but we know that the holiday season, a time usually for celebration and hope, can make this especially difficult. While no amount of words or expressions of sympathy can truly ease the pain you may feel, we hope you can find comfort among our community. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences. For every soul we lost to this ruthless virus, for every person continuing to mourn, for every person fighting for their lives, we cannot and must not let this virus defeat us,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 252 tests performed on Dec. 30, 2020. Six cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 7,317 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 122 deaths, 148 cases in active isolation and 7,047 not in active isolation.