BREAKING NEWS: 123rd COVID-19-related death in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 123rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:50am today. The patient was a 68-year-old male with underlying conditions. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 14, 2020 and was a known positive.

“Nothing can truly prepare us for the loss of a loved one, and COVID-19 is especially ruthless in its isolation. We are told by scripture that those who mourn shall be comforted, and I hope you do find comfort in the support and love of those around you. [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send his family and friends our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

To date, there have been a total of 7,326 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 123 deaths, 156 cases in active isolation and 7,047 not in active isolation.