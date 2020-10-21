BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2020

Tag:
Share

The Joint Information Center in Guam was notified of two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.

Guam’s 68th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 6:03pm yesterday evening. The patient was a 61-year-old male with underlying health conditions, complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to USNH on October 5 and tested positive upon admission.

The 69th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 5:15am today. The patient was a 60-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 21 and tested positive upon admission.

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CNMI has 2 more COVID-19 cases

Posted On Oct 21 2020
, By
0

$43M contract for munitions storage facilities in Guam

Posted On Oct 21 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 67th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Posted On Oct 20 2020
, By
0

Bankruptcy seminar in Guam and CNMI

Posted On Oct 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 22, 2020, 1:36 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune