BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
The Joint Information Center in Guam was notified of two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.
Guam’s 68th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 6:03pm yesterday evening. The patient was a 61-year-old male with underlying health conditions, complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to USNH on October 5 and tested positive upon admission.
The 69th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 5:15am today. The patient was a 60-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 21 and tested positive upon admission.