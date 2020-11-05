BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 84th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:08am this morning. The patient was an 84-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 1, 2020, after testing positive upon admission at the Guam Regional Medical City the day prior.
Guam’s 85th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10am today. The patient was a 56-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25, 2020, and was a known positive case.