BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 114th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:38am on Dec. 7, 2020. The patient was a 60-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 1, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 115th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:20pm today. The patient was a 49-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18, 2020, and was a known positive case.

“We have now lost our 114th and 115th souls to this devastating virus. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their family and friends,” said Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero. “As the news is filled with headlines and articles about a vaccine, we cannot let our guard down. Our masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene remain as important as ever. We are still the best tools against COVID-19 and we must do what we can to save as many lives as we can.”