BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Posted on Sep 22 2020

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 36th and 37th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred today.

At approximately 1:08pm (ChST), Guam’s 36th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 65-year-old male and was a known COVID-19 case. He was transferred to GMH from the Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 21.

Guam’s 37th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at approximately 2:18pm (ChST) at GMH. The patient was a 52-year-old female with underlying conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 5 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

“To those they loved, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send you our deepest condolences and sympathies. I hope you are comforted by the outpouring of love and support surrounding you in this most difficult of times. Please know that you are not alone,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, now is not the time to become complacent. Let us do what we can to prevent any more moments of silence. Please, I ask that you stay home, wear your masks, and social distance.”

 

