BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases
Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 172 individuals since March 28, 2020. Neither of these new cases report any COVID-19 vaccination.
The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing and testing upon arrival on May 13, 2021. They have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.