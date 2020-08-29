BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases in NMI

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2020

Tag:
Share

Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 56 cases

According to a statement today from the Facebook page of the CNMI Office of the Governor, both individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through 1) testing upon arrival and 2) fifth day testing. The statement did not specify the date as to when the new cases entered the CNMI.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed cases.

Of the total 56 confirmed cases, 30 cases (54%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 30 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 22 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, three from a foreign country, and five from U.S. territories

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMI players try hand at coaching

Posted On Aug 28 2020
, By
0

Severe drought in NMI persists

Posted On Aug 24 2020
, By
0

Public suggestions sought in planning for NMI future

Posted On Aug 21 2020
, By

259 EIDL worth $16.3M is approved in the NMI

Posted On Aug 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2020, 8:41 AM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune