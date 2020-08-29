BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases in NMI

Share











Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 56 cases

According to a statement today from the Facebook page of the CNMI Office of the Governor, both individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through 1) testing upon arrival and 2) fifth day testing. The statement did not specify the date as to when the new cases entered the CNMI.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed cases.

Of the total 56 confirmed cases, 30 cases (54%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 30 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 22 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, three from a foreign country, and five from U.S. territories