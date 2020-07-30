BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases

Share







Two more people been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI’s total to 42 cases since March 28, 2020.

Both individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth day of testing. The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed cases.

Of the total 42 confirmed cases, 18 cases (43%) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, in accordance with the CNMI COVID-19 Emergency Directives.