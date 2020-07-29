‘Lack of surge in COVID-19 cases gives ACS completion more time’

By
|
Posted on Jul 30 2020

Tag:
Share

With a prediction that the CNMI will have a surge of COVID-19 cases by mid-May, the Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort in Susupe was meant to be done in 30 to 40 days. Yet because the predicted spike in cases has not happened, that gives the CNMI more time to build the facility.

“At the time we were pushing for 30 [to] 45 days construction because, at the time, they were telling us, ‘You’re going to need all of this ready by this date, ‘You’re going to have 5,000 cases and these many hospitalizations,’ so we pushed as hard as we could,” said Patrick Guerrero, the governor’s authorized representative.

Guerrero told lawmakers at the House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs oversight hearing last July 27 that the revised timeline allowed them to add more features to the ACS. The earliest design of the ACS was that it was going to use ventilators and the quickest way to do that is to use gas cylinders—bring in tanks, connect them to the ventilators, and then bring them back to the Commonwealth Health Center to refill the air. “Now, with more time, we’re looking at purchasing oxygen-producing machines and running lines so that those lines can actually be available at the bedside now and not have to worry about running out of the air and having to run back and forth between CHC and Kanoa,” said Guerrero.

Two months ago, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHC introduced the CNMI to the proposed ACS but it still remains incomplete. The facility was originally set for completion on May 25, which was then moved to May 28. At that time, task force chair Warren Villagomez said that critical medical equipment were still on the way. Now he says the medical equipment are still being put through their paces.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

1 passenger at quarantine site tests positive

Posted On Jun 09 2020
, By
0

ACS target date pushed back

Posted On May 27 2020
, By
0

ACS takes first Academic Challenge Bowl win

Posted On Feb 03 2020
, By

ACS 2019 summary includes 7 academic achievements

Posted On May 29 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 30, 2020, 3:07 PM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune