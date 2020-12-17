BREAKING NEWS: 2 more test positive in NMI

Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 115 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival and fifth-day testing.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

