BREAKING NEWS: 20th COVID-related death, 49 new cases reported
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 20th COVID-19-related death.
Also, 49 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 8, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 3,647 cases since March 28, 2020.
As of Jan. 8, 2022, there have been 2,898 recoveries, 442 active cases, and 17 deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.