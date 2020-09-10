BREAKING NEWS: 21st COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 21st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital early this morning at approximately 12:07am (ChST). The patient was a 74-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 25.
“It seems we will not get rest from our days of sadness. This morning we lost another soul to COVID-19,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain from such a loss, but [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our condolences and sympathies to everyone she loved. To the people of Guam, we must do all we can to keep each other safe.”