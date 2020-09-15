BREAKING NEWS: 27th COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 27th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital today at approximately 3pm (ChST). The patient was a 45-year-old female and had underlying health conditions. She was initially admitted to GMH on Aug. 17 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
“As we mourn the passing of this woman, we must also remember her for the life she lived. To her family, friends, and those who cherished her, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “What we are seeing among COVID-19 deaths across the nation are rapid declines in health, sudden deaths, and the inability to be with loved ones in their final moments. COVID-19 has changed the way we mourn—we can’t grieve with family, we can’t comfort each other, and we can’t hold each other. I urge everyone to do what they need to do to prevent any more losses.”