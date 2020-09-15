BREAKING NEWS: 28th COVID-19-related death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 28th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital today at approximately 4:30pm (ChST). The patient was an 84-year-old male and had underlying health conditions. He was initially admitted to GMH on Sept. 3 and tested positive for COVID-19 during initial work-up.

“Our grief continues as we lose another to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends, and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I know these announcements have taken their toll on us all, but I want you to know that you are not alone. The virus may be cruel, but it is not stronger than the love we have for each other. Our island must remain committed to protecting each other and keeping each other safe. That is the only way we can get through this.”

 

