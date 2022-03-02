BREAKING NEWS: 2nd booster shots OK’d

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. says second booster shots are now encouraged for those who are moderately to highly immunocompromised individuals, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More details later.
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
