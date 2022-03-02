BREAKING NEWS: 2nd booster shots OK’d

By
|
Posted on Mar 02 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. says second booster shots are now encouraged for those who are moderately to highly immunocompromised individuals, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More details later.

 

 

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

rota
0

Bill that authorizes naming of buildings, streets on Rota is OK’d

Posted On Jan 24 2022
, By
MVA
0

Over $400K in incentives OK’d for TRIP extension

Posted On Jan 19 2022
, By
0

Non-critical govt employees OK’d to take admin leave today

Posted On Dec 30 2021
, By
0

Admin leave OK’d starting 12pm Thursday

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 2, 2022, 2:32 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune