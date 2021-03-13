BREAKING NEWS: 3 ID’d positive thru contact tracing

Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 150. The individuals were identified through contact tracing, are now in isolation, and are asymptomatic. Expanded contact tracing for these additional individuals has been initiated.
