BREAKING NEWS: 3 indicted over alleged scheme to hire illegal aliens at IPI project

Share







The U.S. District Court for the NMI unsealed today, Tuesday, an indictment against three persons who allegedly conspired to hire unauthorized alien workers to work at IPI’s casino/resort project in Garapan.

The indictment charged Liwen Wu, also known as Peter Wu, Jianmin Xu, and Yan Shi, with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act conspiracy, 31 counts of harboring illegal aliens, two counts of unlawful employment of aliens, and five counts of international promotional money laundering.

According to the indictment, Wu was a senior executive for IPI and Worldwide Asia Engineering Limited, or WWA, and manager of Marianas Enterprises Limited, or MEP.

WWA is a company incorporated in Hong Kong. In August 2015, WWA contracted with IPI to recruit and supply workers for the casino construction project.

Xu acted as a senior executive for IPI.

Shi was a project supervisor for MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co.

The scheme allegedly lasted through at least March 2017 and resulted in an influx of more than 600 illegal workers into the IPI worksite, many of them inexperienced and/or not qualified to perform their assigned tasks.

More details to follow.