BREAKING NEWS: 3 more confirmed positive
Three individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing CNMI’s current case count to 53.
The three were identified upon arrival through incoming traveler screening, according to a statement from the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends, and associates) of the newly confirmed cases.
Of the total 53 confirmed cases, 28 cases (53%), or more than half, have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures.
More details later.