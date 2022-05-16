BREAKING NEWS: 3 senators recuse from impeachment trial
Minority bloc senators Paul A. Manglona (Ind.-Rota), Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), and Teresita A. Santos (Ind.-Rota) have recused themselves from participating in the continuation today, Monday, of the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres before the Senate. Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), who is presiding over the proceedings, however, continued the trial with him and three other Republican senators present. More details to follow.