BREAKING NEWS: 30th COVID-19 related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 30th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this morning at approximately 1:37am (ChST). The patient was a 72-year-old male and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 15 and was transferred to GMH the following day.
“No words can ever heal the pain from losing a loved one, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send his family and friends our condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Throughout this pandemic, we have had to do our part to keep each other safe. If we become complacent, if we falter in our resolve, the price of this virus will be higher than we can ever pay.”