BREAKING NEWS: 31st COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 31st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this afternoon at approximately 4:48pm (ChST). The patient was a 77-year-old female and had underlying health conditions. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested positive during initial work-up.
“With each passing due to COVID-19, the families are not the only ones at a loss—our entire island community suffers as well. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Almost every day of this month, we have announced the death of one of our own, and we are reminded of just how fragile life can be. Let us continue to treat each other with love and compassion. As we grieve, we should remember our blessings and remain unwavering in our resolve to beat COVID-19.”