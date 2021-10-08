BREAKING NEWS: 4 new cases in NMI

Four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 277 individuals since March 28, 2020. Currently, there is no active hospitalization.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

