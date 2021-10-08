BREAKING NEWS: 4 new cases in NMI

Four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 277 individuals since March 28, 2020. Currently, there is no active hospitalization.
Press Release
