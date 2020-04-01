BREAKING NEWS: 4 new COVID-19 cases in NMI

Apr 01 2020

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the CNMI, including the 70-year-old male, who passed away on March 30, 2020.

As of April 1, 2020, the CNMI has submitted 31 specimens for COVID-19 testing to the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Of these 31 specimens, 19 have been processed, resulting in six positive cases and 13 negative cases. CHCC awaits the results of 12 specimens.

The four new cases include the man who died, as well as three females.

In addition to the previous two positive cases, there are now six positive COVID-19 cases in the CNMI.

The Commonwealth Health Care Corp. also said in a statement that the new results appear to confirm that there is an ongoing community transmission of the coronavirus in the CNMI.

 

Saipan Tribune

