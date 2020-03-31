Learn soccer techniques at home

Share







Still want to work on your soccer skills and stay fit while at home?

Let Northern Mariana Islands Football Association help you do that.

NMIFA has created instructional videos that will help players improve their coordination with the ball and ball feeling and the footages are available on social media (NMI Soccer and NMIFA Facebook pages).

Under the coordination with the ball video, youth players are taught how to improve coordination, balance, and flexibility by following several drills: latte stone, skipper, cup and clap, rainbows and waterfalls, crazy 8s, and sitting latte stone.

For the other video, players will learn how to improve touches on the ball using the different parts of their body. Drills include toe taps, trickster, rock n’ rolls, and ninja.

“NMIFA would like to encourage all youth players to continue to improve their soccer techniques and at the same time keep their fitness by doing these exercises at home regularly,” NMIFA staff Jersh Angeles said.

The instructional videos were made since players are not allowed to go to the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville or any pitches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 NMIFA Spring Youth League is still suspended.

Players who need assistance in performing the drills can contact Angeles or his fellow NMIFA staff Angie Ito via email at jangeles@nmifa.com or mito@nmifa.com.

Besides posting instructional videos, NMIFA has also issued safety tips to players and the rest of the members of the community in its bid to help lower the risk of the virus spread in the CNMI.

Proper hydration and nutrition, enough rest, washing of hands, and performing exercises or activities at home and in a safe environment to prevent injuries are on NMIFA’s recommended to-do list.