BREAKING NEWS: 4 new positive cases ID’d

Share











In addition to the three cases announced earlier, four more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 298 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified and confirmed via surveillance testing on Oct. 28, 2021, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release today.

The recently identified individuals have been quarantined and are actively monitored, CHCC said, and that the CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.

Currently, there is one hospitalization, unrelated to the recent cases, CHCC said.