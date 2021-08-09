BREAKING NEWS: 4 new positive cases
Four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 210 individuals since March 28, 2020.
The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival last Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, 2021.
The four new cases have been moved to the designated quarantine area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure. (PR)