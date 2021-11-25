BREAKING NEWS: 45 new positive cases in NMI

Forty-five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from travel and surveillance testing on Nov. 24, 2021, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 649 individuals since March 28, 2020. There are currently three individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
Press Release
