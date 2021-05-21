BREAKING NEWS: 5 new COVID-19 cases added

Share











Five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 181 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing and testing on arrival on May 20, 2021. These cases did not report any COVID-19 vaccination.

These individuals have been moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

Consider registering for vaccinations at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or by calling the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT (7468), or registering in person at any vaccination site.

View the COVID-19 dashboard at https://arcg.is/1LX4mv1 (updates next business day).