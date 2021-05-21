  • Mobil Smiles Reward

BREAKING NEWS: 5 new COVID-19 cases added

By
|
Posted on May 21 2021
Share

Five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 181 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through  fifth-day testing and testing on arrival on May 20, 2021. These cases did not report any COVID-19 vaccination.

These individuals have been moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

Consider registering for vaccinations at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or by calling the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT (7468), or registering in person at any vaccination site.

View the COVID-19 dashboard at https://arcg.is/1LX4mv1 (updates next business day).

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

‘It should be everybody’s responsibility’

Posted On May 13 2021
schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2021

Posted On May 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 13, 2021

Posted On May 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 22, 2021, 3:03 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune