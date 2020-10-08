BREAKING NEWS: 58th COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 58th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 2:38am today. The patient was a 41-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 8 and tested positive upon admission.
“This pandemic has upended our lives and has caused too much grief for too many families in our community. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I express our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to those he cherished,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our resolve is continuously tested by this virus. We must remain vigilant if we are to win this fight against COVID-19. Simple actions like washing your hands, wearing your mask, and social distancing can keep all of us safe.”