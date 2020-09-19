BREAKING NEWS: 6 more test positive

Share











Six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 68.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival. The individuals have been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

Of the total 68 confirmed cases, 42 cases (62%) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, 10 (15%) cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 (24%) cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 42 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 27 (64%) cases originated from the U.S. mainland, nine (21%) from a foreign country, and seven (17%) from U.S. territories.