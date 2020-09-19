BREAKING NEWS: 34th COVID-19-related death in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 34th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:25am today. The patient was a 59-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 20 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.
“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies. I hope knowing that they have an island that grieves with them brings them comfort in this most difficult time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is ruthless, and it does not discriminate. As we continue our fight against COVID-19, let us remember and pray for those who are no longer with us.”