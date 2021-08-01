BREAKING NEWS: 6 new COVID-19 cases

Share











Six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 196 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival on July 30, 2021. These cases did not report any COVID-19 vaccinations.

The individuals have been moved to the designated quarantine area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

Consider registering for vaccinations at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, by calling the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT (7468), or registering in person at any vaccination site.

View the new COVID-19 dashboard at https://chcc.datadriven.health/covid19 (updates next business day).