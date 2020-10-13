BREAKING NEWS: 61st COVID-19-related death in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 61st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 3:15pm yesterday. The patient was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 10 and tested positive upon admission.
“I ask the people of Guam to join Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I as we mourn the passing of the 61st soul to COVID-19. To his family and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With each announcement, my heart gets heavier with emotion. We must remember that our actions not only affect us, but those around us. Continue to practice the necessary precautions to keep our island community safe from this terrible virus.”