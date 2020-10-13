CNMI team helps fight Calif. fire

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2020

Tag:
Share

The CNMI has sent a team composed of 16 individuals to northern California to aid in the fight against the wildfire in what is referred to as the “August Complex” fire.

This was the third group that the CNMI has sent to the U.S. mainland since 2014 under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Services Cooperative program to help put out the fires along the steep mountain terrains of Northern California.

The August Complex is a large wildfire that torched the coast range of Northern California, in Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama, and Trinity counties. The complex started as 38 separate fires that came together. The fire was started by lightning strike on Aug. 16, 2020.

The CNMI group consists of seven firefighters from the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and nine civilians. The team landed in California in September and will remain there as long as they are needed to extinguish the August Complex fire.

In a video posted by the U.S Forest Service featuring the Saipan crew, Albert Aldan said the experience has been great so far—”all the resources coming together and collaborating, and bringing everybody together to put this fire out.”

In the same video, Justin Mizutani said their greatest challenge so far has been the hike up the steep terrains. “Back home, our highest elevation is 1,200 [feet] and coming out here and being on this mountain at 6,300 [feet], hiking up on steep terrain is a challenge for the guys but, so far, we’ve been pushing through and getting stuff done,” he said.

Another great challenge for Devin Guerrero is waking up to the cold climate, which is the complete opposite of the humid weather on Saipan. “We’ve been waking up to low 30s. We’re waking up to the coldest weathers but we get the warmest greeting from the people here in California,” he said. The CNMI’s average temperature is usually in the 80s.

Despite the struggles, newest member Joseph Guerrero Jr. said it’s been great to learn the ways of firefighting from professional firefighters from different areas in the United States.

One such firefighter, Kareena Tulloch, who joined the Saipan crew, said the team from Saipan is a great one with many respectful individuals. “They’ve been so respectful toward us, as well as the forest. They’re a really good, respectful group of guys,” she said.

Vicente Moreno described the spirit of the Saipan team as “high spirited, yet humble” individuals. “I’d definitely say they’re really high in spirits, a lot of energy. The group as a whole is really humble,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CNMI donates $154K worth of PPEs to Guam

Posted On Oct 12 2020
, By
0

A new challenge

Posted On Oct 07 2020
, By
0

CNMI logs 2 more COVID-19 cases

Posted On Oct 06 2020
, By
0

Three more test positive in CNMI

Posted On Oct 05 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 14, 2020, 7:12 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune