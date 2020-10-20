BREAKING NEWS: 67th COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 67th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 6:27am today. The patient was a 72-year-old male. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 20 and tested positive upon admission.
“To those who loved him, please know that you are not alone in your mourning. On behalf of Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and our entire island, please accept our heartfelt sympathies and condolences during this most difficult time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While I pray that no more families will have to receive this painful call, I also know that we all must do what is necessary to prevent further deaths from occurring. Wearing our face masks and practicing social distancing are the best tools we have to stop the spread.”