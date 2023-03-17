BREAKING NEWS: 72-hour govt work schedule begins April 24

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has directed all departments, offices, and activities of the Executive Branch, whose personnel costs were funded in whole or in part by the American Rescue Plan Act or local revenues, to start implementing a 72-hour work schedule for affected employees starting April 24, 2023 and through the end of Fiscal Year 2023.

In a directive issued Thursday addressed to all Executive Branch departments, offices, and activity heads, Palacios said generally, Executive Branch departments, offices, and activities will shut down every other Monday following April 24, 2023.

The reduction in work hours does not apply to federally funded programs and functions of the government, or to CNMI government employees who are funded 100% by other federal funding sources, whose federally funded salaries require a local match.

Citing that the fiscal challenges the CNMI faces impact the whole government and the whole community, Palacios urged the legislative and judicial branches, as well as the autonomous agencies of the government, to similarly implement cost containment measures, particularly with respect to operations or personnel that were funded in whole or in part by ARPA in FY 2023.

Palacios has already imposed overtime restrictions; travel restrictions; limitations on contracts, leases, and subscriptions; termination of nonessential cellphones and landlines; utility conservation and efficiency; and fuel conservation.

More details to follow.