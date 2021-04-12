BREAKING NEWS: 9 of 23 firefighters terminated

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has issued termination notices to nine of 23 firefighters who refuse to comply with the department’s vaccination mandate. More details to follow.
Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
