BREAKING NEWS: US Army medical professional tests positive

By
|
Apr 12 2021
A U.S. Army medical professional who is part of a team that is augmenting the vaccination staff at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has tested positive for COVID-19 following fifth-day testing. The soldier was placed into isolation in accordance with CDC guidance. More details later.

 

