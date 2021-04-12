BREAKING NEWS: US Army medical professional tests positive

A U.S. Army medical professional who is part of a team that is augmenting the vaccination staff at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has tested positive for COVID-19 following fifth-day testing. The soldier was placed into isolation in accordance with CDC guidance. More details later.
