BREAKING NEWS: 91st COVID-19-related death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 91st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:39am today. The patient was a 37-year-old male. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 3, 2020 and was a known positive case.
Press Release
