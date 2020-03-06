BREAKING NEWS: All-clear declared at MHS

At about 12:45pm, on Friday, March 6, 2020, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a report of an email threat sent from a Marianas High School student email account.

 

The school was then placed on lockdown. At approximately 1pm, federal and local agencies were on scene and ready to conduct an extensive search throughout the campus; this included the students and their classrooms.

 

After a rigorous search was conducted no weapon was found and no suspect has been apprehended at this time.

 

At about 2:53pm, an all-clear was declared, and the lockdown was lifted. Students were then released to their bus, parent, or legal guardians. Although an all-clear was declared, law enforcement agencies remained at the scene, to further assure the safety of the students as they made their way away from the area.

 

DPS would like to thank the parents and guardians for their patience as the safety of the students were of the highest priority.

 

If you or someone you know want to report a crime that occurred in your school, we encourage you to call 911. If you would like to remain anonymous call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. (PR)

 

