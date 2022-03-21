BREAKING NEWS: Attao declines House impeachment prosecutor role

Posted on Mar 21 2022

House of Representatives vice speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) said today, Monday, that he declines to file an appearance as House impeachment prosecutor in the Senate trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Attaosaid that, by sending the notice to him, it appears that Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing chairman/presiding officer Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors has attempted to serve the chairman of the House Special Impeachment Committee “at the time the impeachment vote was voted on and passed.”

Attao said, however, that by the time Democrats, Republicans, and independents—”basically everyone who is not beholden to Torres”—adopted the Articles of Impeachment, the House Impeachment Committee did not exist and that he ceased to be its chairman.

Even if he were in a position to serve as the impeachment prosecutor, he hereby declines, Attao added. More details to follow.

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

