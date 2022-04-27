BREAKING NEWS: Bill on retiree bonuses passes House

The House of Representatives has unanimously voted in favor of passing House Bill 22-95, the measure on the retiree bonuses, with the Senate’s amendments.
The bill will now be passed on to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for final approval.
More information to follow
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.