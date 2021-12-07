BREAKING NEWS: BOE votes to reopen all PSS schools for in-person classes on Jan. 3
Tag: PSS
The CNMI Board of Education has unanimously voted to reopen all Public School System schools for in-person classes on Jan. 3, 2022. The motion was made by BOE member Antonio L. Borja and seconded by BOE vice chair Herman M. Atalig.
Another part of the motion states that, at the discretion of the PSS Education commissioner, PSS schools on Tinian and Rota may reopen for in-person classes as soon as next Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
More details to follow.