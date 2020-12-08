BREAKING NEWS: Car drives off Suicide Cliff area

Posted on Dec 08 2020

A vehicle drove off the Suicide Cliff area and plunged into the rocks below at around 4pm today. More details to follow

 

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

