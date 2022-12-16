BREAKING NEWS: CEC certifies runoff election results
As of 5:12pm today, Friday, Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol announced that the board certified the Nov. 25, 2022 gubernatorial runoff election results after counting the 78 provisional absentee votes. Fifty-six votes went to governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and lieutenant governor-elect David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team, while 22 were received by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinson Vinnie Sablan, of the Republican Party. In total, Palacios-Apatang garnered 7,394 votes, while Torres-Sablan received 6,263 votes based on official tabulation results.