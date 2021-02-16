BREAKING NEWS: CNMI positive cases now at 135
One incoming traveler has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 135 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth day testing. The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight. (PR)