BREAKING NEWS: CNMI’s positive cases now at 48

One more person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 48 cases.

The individual was identified by travel screening on arrival, according to the Facebook page of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

Of the total 48 confirmed cases, 24 cases (50%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures.

Of the 24 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 19 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, three from a foreign country, and two from U.S. territories.

