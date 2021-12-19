BREAKING NEWS: CNMI’s 8th COVID-related death

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s eighth COVID-19-related death. Saipan Tribune was notified of the death by CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi on Sunday night. More details to follow.
Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time.
Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
